Morocco Knock Out Portugal, Become First African Team To Qualify For World Cup Semis

Morocco has become the first African team to qualify for the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Morocco the all important goal in the first half, when he out-jumped Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to nudge in the ball.

The Moroccan side outdid Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) to enter the last four of the biggest footballing tournament in the world.

ALSO READ: I’ll Be Glad If Ronaldo Remains On Bench – Morocco Manager

Managed by Walid Regragui, Morocco has been rock-solid at the back, with just one goal conceded, which was an own goal, in the World Cup so far.

In the semifinals, Morocco will face the winner of the France versus England game later tonight.