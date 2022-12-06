Morocco Qualify For First World Cup Quarterfinal After Defeating Spain

Morocco defeated Spain to reach the World Cup quarterfinals with right-back Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after 90 minutes and extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender Hakimi scored with a Panenka penalty after Spain missed three spot-kicks and exited with a 3-0 shootout defeat.

The Atlas Lions hence, made history by reaching their first quarterfinal and also became the first Arab nation to progress to that stage of the tournament.

Morocco also becomes the fourth African team to reach the quarterfinal of the World Cup after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2022, and Ghana in 2010.

Morocco will face Portugal on Saturday for a place in the semifinals. Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1.