My Fans Don’t Cheat, They Are Very Loyal – Johnny Drille

Popular Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has revealed that his fans are the best type of people to date as they don’t cheat.

The singer took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to vouch for his fans.

He disclosed that his fans are the most loyal and faithful ones, urging people to date them.

The ‘Mystery Girl’ crooner also noted that the best husband and wife materials gather at his shows.

He wrote: “Johnny Drille fans don’t cheat, they are the most loyal and faithful ones

“Date them!

“You will find the best potential husband and wife material at Johnny Drille shows.

“Yea I said it!