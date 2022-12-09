My Father Told Me To Frown More, Smile Less – Seun Kuti

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti, has opened up on how his dad used to give him frowning lessons as a child.

Seun took to his social media to reveal that his father had told him he smiles a lot and should smile less.

According to him, he learnt the lesson from his father, adding that when he frowns now, no one can stand his glare.

He wrote: “Fun fact. My dad used to give me frowning lessons. He said I was always smiling and life needs frowning. Abami. Utoo much. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. When I frown now ehn no body fit stand the eyes.”