My Husband And I Are Still Together, I’ve Never Been Unfaithful To Him – Helen Oritsejafor

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, the wife of the popular man of God, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, has debunked claims that she ended her marriage due to her infidelity.

After claims that she had separated from her husband started spreading online, she became noticeably absent from many of the church activities.

Her absence hinted that all wasn’t well. She was also absent during the week-long celebration of her husband’s 50th anniversary as a clergyman in November 2022.

Helen took to her Facebook page to debunk the claims and wrote:

“Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear. I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life. I therefore appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor.

“My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly. These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works. Over the years, I have committed my time and resources towards reaching out to the needy, providing support to widows and giving scholarships to orphans. I have also taught and mentored a lot of young women on the principles of building and living happily with their spouses through my various platforms both on and offline. I cannot go against my own beliefs. Don’t forget that live is a seed. To carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land. I plead with the general public to give my family the privacy it needs and disregard cheap attempts to dent my image. In retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken. Thank you all and stay blessed.”