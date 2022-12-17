NAF Rescues Seven Kidnapped Chinese Expatriates In Kaduna

Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, on Saturday rescued seven Chinese expatriates kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the Director of Public Relations & Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, on Saturday.

The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been abducted in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

The Combat Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted at night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and the kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior firepower of the special forces.

The statement read in part, “After the successful operations, the 7 Chinese victims were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation where 2 of the victims were stabilized. Subsequently, the 7 victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has since congratulated the Commander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make an inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the Northwest in general. I am very proud of what our Special Forces in Birnin Gwari and elsewhere have continued to achieve and I remain confident that we will soon free all areas of terrorists and their activities.”

Air Marshal Amao also enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the assistance of apprehending criminal elements and those supporting them.

Kaduna State Government has warmly commended the operation carried out by the Nigerian Air Force.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement issued on Saturday said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report.

The governor also commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation by the Special Forces.

He said the public will be updated on further developments.