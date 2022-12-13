NAFDAC Seizes Unregistered, Expired Drugs, Aphrodisiacs Worth N20m In Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), seized unregistered/expired aphrodisiacs, and other drugs worth N20m on Monday, in Kaduna State.

During the raid on 26 stores in the Sabon Gari market in Zaria LGA, the agency made the seizures.

The drugs seized were microgynon, which were supposed to be given out for free to internally displaced people, and oxytocin, which is an injection given to new mothers and needs to be stored at a specified temperature but was discovered out in the open.

Addressing newsmen after the raid, the Deputy Director in charge of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, Kaduna Office, Tamanuwa Andrew, said the countinuous excercise was aimed at ridding markets of substandard and falsified medicines.

He noted that falsified, expired, and substandard medicines posed great challenges to the entire world, including Nigeria being a developing country.

“The seized aphrodisiacs were found to contain up to 200 strength milligrams which was more than 100mg that the agency registered,” he said.

He mentioned some of the challenges to include increased hospital admission, development of resistance,and treatment failure which ultimately resulted to death.

He also noted that the unpatriotic business men/women targeted medicines with high volume of use such as anti malaria, antibiotics, antihypertensive, among others, for treatment of diseases.

The deputy director explained that one of the strategies NAFDAC employed to reduce or minimise the menace of substandard and falsified products was by countinuous mop up of the products from circulation.