Netizens Drag Wizkid For Snubbing Show In Abidjan

Netizens have taken to social media to drag award-winning singer, Wizkid following his failure to show up at his concerts in Abidjan.

The award-winning singer was billed to perform in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast as well as Cotonou in the Benin Republic on the same day, December 11, 2022, but only one of the cities got to see him.

After facing intense criticism the previous day for missing his Ghana show, the starboy entertainment frontline act has suffered the same fate after missing his show in Abidjan.

According to several reports and reactions all over social media, the Nigerian megastar was supposed to be in Abidjan at 6 p.m., but six hours later, he was no where to be found. However, the singer performed at the Cotonou event, which was scheduled for 11 p.m.

