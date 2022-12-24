Nigerian Man Dies After Alleged Attacked By Taxi Drivers In South Africa

Chinwuko Ugochukwu Augustine, a Nigerian national, passed away in South Africa after allegedly being attacked by taxi drivers.

According to reports, taxi drivers attacked some Nigerian citizens in Benoni, a town in the Gauteng province’s Ekurhuleni municipality. The attack happened on 9th December, 2022 and it was not clear what led to the attack.

In front of the police station, the victims were said to have been severely beaten with sjamboks and machetes.