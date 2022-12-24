Nigerian Man Dies After Alleged Attacked By Taxi Drivers In South Africa

Chinwuko Ugochukwu Augustine, a Nigerian national, passed away in South Africa after allegedly being attacked by taxi drivers.
According to reports, taxi drivers attacked some Nigerian citizens in Benoni, a town in the Gauteng province’s Ekurhuleni municipality. The attack happened on 9th December, 2022 and it was not clear what led to the attack.
In front of the police station, the victims were said to have been severely beaten with sjamboks and machetes.
Chinwuko sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack and was rushed to Glenwood Hospital where he died on Wednesday, December 21.
Angered by the death, a group of Nigerians and other African nationals gathered outside the Benoni Police Station on Wednesday night to protest the killing.
Police were forced to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd outside the station. The group demanded that the police launch a manhunt for the victim’s killer.
Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza, confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder.
“No one has been arrested as yet, but a docket has been opened pending investigation,” she said.
“We are calling on anyone with information that could help police on the whereabouts of the suspect.”
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Nigeria in a statement on Wednesday, advised Nigerians in Benoni to take precautionary measures moving around the area.
See photos below: