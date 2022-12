Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, has sparked mixed reactions online after a video of her twerking for the Ooni of Ife surfaced.

The Yoruba actress, is currently at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife town for the Queen Moremi pageantry as one of the judges of the beauty pageant.

In a video circulating online, Nkechi Blessing could be seen twerking for the Ooni and one of his queen, Olori Aderonke.

Watch video below: