Nkechi Blessing’s Ex-Lover Slams Her Over Twerk Video

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan has reacted to a video of the actress twerking for Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a video making rounds on social media, Nkechi who was one of the judges at the Queen Moremi pageantry organised by one of the Ooni’s wife Olori Aderonke, could be seen showing off her twerking skills to the Ooni’s delight.

Reacting to the video in an Instagram post on Sunday, Opeyemi Falegan threw shades at the 33-year-old saying, “A mad person is good to watch but nobody wants them as a child, what a pity.”

