NNPP Debunks Forming Alliance With PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso was considering withdrawing for his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 poll.

In a statement he released on Thursday, Agbo Major, the NNPP‘s national publicity secretary, refuted accusations that the party was considering an alliance with the PDP in advance of the 2023 presidential race.

Major declared that in order for NNPP to consider forming an alliance, the political party must be willing to cooperate with it in order to win the 2023 presidential election.

He, however reaffirmed Kwankwaso’s commitment to running for president in 2023.

The statement read, “Kwankwaso is determined to go all the way due to his passion to serve Nigerians.

“As a mass movement, NNPP welcomes electoral alliances from like-minded political parties in our quest to rescue our great country but insists that any such arrangement must be the one that would see them joining us to deliver our presidential candidate Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso FNSE and never the other way round.”

“The report is a figment of the imagination of those who engineered it.

“The party roundly dismissed this mischievous report that has created unease amongst our teeming members and followers,” he added.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso Vows To Abolish Security Vote If Elected

Recall, in November, Kwankwaso said he has not stepped down for Atiku, during a meeting with the Nigeria Guilds of Editors, NGE, in Lagos.

Kwankwaso explained that he would not have left PDP if he would step down for Atiku only a few months to the presidential election.

“Some people are saying that I am stepping down for Atiku; why then did I leave the party? These are the issues; you see the problem with that party was that there are so many people who believed that they are highly privileged.

“In a democracy, people are free to follow any political party, you cannot sit there and start dictating that I like this one, or you do not like the other one,” he said.