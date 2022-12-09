Obi Cubana Reacts As Man Asks Him To Take His Wife As Collateral

Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, a billionaire businessman, has reacted to the post of an unidentified man who offered his wife as collateral for a loan.

The man who seems to be in desperate need of funds took to the streets of Lagos to seek a loan to build his laundry business and then offered top personalities in the country his wife in exchange.

Calling on the billionaire businessman and others, the man held a placard that reads: Y’all can take my wife as collateral. I need 2.8m loan to set up an innovative mobile laundry/cleaning BIZ. It is one of its kind in Nigeria. I will employ 20 persons you nominate. Y’all can take equity in the biz too..

Stunned by the action, Obi Cubana via his Instagram story questioned if the man was serious about the deal or bluffing.

He asked, “Guys, is he real?”