Ogun 2024 National Sports Festival Will Surpass Last Edition – Ogun Govt.

Ogun State Sports Commissioner Oludare Kehinde has assured that the 2024 National Sports Festival billed for Ogun State will surpass the just-concluded 2022 edition in Delta State.

Kehinde made this known while speaking with journalists at the closing ceremony of the festival in Asaba.

“Let me assure you that we will surpass what you have seen here (Asaba). Don’t forget that the sports ministry came to Ogun State for an assessment and the Governor assured them that we will do anything possible to put everything in place before they return.

“We have done it in the past and we have the facilities in Ogun, the environment is also conducive and when it comes to issues of security, I think we are okay. I assure you that we shall do anything possible to create that hospitable environment,” Kehinde said.

The commissioner promised journalists that the state has the required experience to host the tournament, adding that the state will provide a hospitable environment for participants from other states.

“Well, I will just assure you that we have put the technical know-how in place and we have the experience. We also have a technical committee in place. By the time you see the position of the local organising committee, I’m sure you will know that we have the ability and we are capable of hosting the NSF in our state.

“My message to other states is that they should rest assured that we will create a hospitable environment, we will make it possible so that when they have the opportunity to come to Ogun, they will,” Kehinde said.