Ogun To Host 2024 National Sports Festival

Ogun State has been confirmed as the next host of the biennial National Sports Festival in 2024.

This was revealed during the closing ceremony of the 21st edition of the festival, which ended in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Saturday.

Minister of sports Sunday Dare, who represented the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the closing ceremony, said Ogun emerged tops after the rigorous selection process.

“I have the pleasure tonight (Saturday) to announce the next hosts of the 2024 edition of the National Sports Festival; the next hosts for the 22nd National Sports Festival is Ogun State,” Dare announced.

“For the first time, we have a runners-up – the runners-up for the bidding is Oyo State.”