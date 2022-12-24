Oshoala Sends Message To Fans As Barcelona Win Champions League Group

Nigeria and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala has expressed delight after helping her side to a win and couldn’t hide her excitement scoring for Barcelona Femeni at the magnificent Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Oshoala bagged a brace as Barcelona thrashed Swedish club Rosengard 6-0 in their UEFA Women’s Champions League clash.

The African Women’s footballer of the year opened scoring for the Blaugrana on 10 minutes and added the second six minutes later.

Barcelona Femeni are looking to regain their European Crown having won the Champions League in 2020-21 before failing to defend their title despite reaching the final last term.

Recall that Oshoala made a record for winning Pichini award, a Spanish Golden Boot Award as she set the record for being the first African to win the prestigious award.

Barcelona women will know their next fixture and the date after quarter final draw.