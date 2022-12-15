Oyetola Took N18bn Loan After He Lost Election – Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has continued his bickering over State’s debt, revealing that Gboyega Oyetola, his predecessor, took N18 billion loan after he lost the July 16th, 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke also disclosed that the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion as of November 30th, 2022.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with State’s traditional rulers at Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to him, his administration inherited eight outstanding loan facilities, apart from salaries and pension debts, from Governor Oyetola’s administration.

Adeleke explained that the repayment period for the loan facilities ranges from 16 months to about 28 years.

“My good people of Osun state, the total loan stock as of today is N331.32 Billion.

“If the N76 billion debt on salaries and pension are added, the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion. The amount owed to contractors is yet to be determined.

The only fund in government coffers, as of Monday 29th November, was for November 2022 Salary. Otherwise, the state treasury was empty.

“As your governor, I will ask questions on your behalf. And will demand answers,” Adeleke told the traditional rulers.

He added, “Governor Oyetola must explain how the N331 Billion borrowed in the name of Osun State was expended, with no obvious infrastructural development to justify this huge debt.

“Governor Oyetola must explain how the N18 Billion Bridge Loan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended.

“Governor Oyetola must also explain why Osun state is owing salaries and pension to the tune of N76 Billion after collecting a N50 Billion Salary Bail Out Loan from the Federal Government

“The creditors, especially the Commercial Banks must explain why various loans were given to an administration beyond its 4-year tenure. 28 years is equivalent to the tenure of at least four governors. A child that is born today would have earned a Ph.D. at 28 years of age. This is nothing but mortgaging the future of Osun State with nothing to show for it. This is definitely not acceptable.”