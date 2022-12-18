PDP Laid Foundation For Nigeria’s Challenges, Playing On Nigerians’ Forgetfulness – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, “cannot re-write their ugly past”.

In a statement on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), the ruling party said “Nigerians would not accept lies” from the PDP.

It also accused the PDP of slander, while stating that with its antecedents, they should be ashamed of asking Nigerians for votes.

The statement read, “Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are playing on our seeming forgetfulness and insulting our collective intelligence.

“Having consistently shown lack of capacity for introspection, PDP Leaders have been going about the country slandering the All Progressives Congress-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, believing that as Nigerians we have forgotten their atrocious era and that we are unappreciative ignoramuses.

“Notably Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party that once contemplated changing its brand name because of its atrocious record, has been emboldened by our assumed forgetfulness as a nation, mounting podiums and trying to deodorise and beautify the party’s ugly era.

“Alhaji Atiku blamed the APC for the emergence of Boko Haram, forgetting that the insurgents emerged in 2009 under his party’s watch. He blamed Buhari over the economic challenges, forgetting that he opportunistically joined the coalition that toppled the clueless PDP government of President Jonathan, when the economy was nose diving.

“Atiku has now been joined by Abubakar Saraki, the failed Senate President and saboteur-in-chief of the Buhari agenda, who in his latest comment in Ilorin, urged Nigerians to “go back to the PDP at both the State and the national levels”. In the famous words of Dino Melaye, we say “PDP: God forbid.”

“Pushing his party’s propaganda to insane level, Saraki said: “From my trip round the country, I discovered that Nigerians are tired of the ruling APC government because they are overwhelmed with hardships,” he said.

“The truth be told, PDP in a sane society should not be canvassing for votes to be returned to office, when during their 16 years in power, they laid the foundation for the challenges we face today.”