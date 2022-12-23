Peace, Unity In South East Sacrosanct For Regional Development – Says Orji

Former Governor of Abia State and a Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has said that peace and unity are sacrosanct for the economic development of his political zone.

The former Governor who led this out on Thursday night in an interview with journalist after being honoured by the Ebonyi State Government with the prestigious Grand Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF), award, said that Eastern part of the country would achieve much under secure environment.

He said it was gratifying to note that “people watch and recognize you for your works”.

Senator Orji commended Gov. David Umahi for the quantum of infrastructural development recorded in the state under his watch, describing it as massive and amazing.

” I thank God for Ebonyi people. Their Governor is working hard. He has transformed the state.

” When I came here, I hardly recognized it. The last time I was here, Abakaliki was not like this; everywhere has changed.

” All along I see Ebonyi on television but I have seen the massive infrastructural development today.

” I congratulated the Governor and told him, he has done well!”

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Umahi said that the Ebonyi Hall of Fame award was instituted to recognize those whose services had in one way or the other positively affected the state.

He also said that the maiden edition of the award series was to tell the Ebonyi stories from obscurity to fame.