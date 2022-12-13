Politicians Are Buying PVCs, Persuading Voters With Money – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused some politicians of purchasing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and financially inducing unsuspecting voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The National commissioner overseeing the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states, Mohammed Haruna, raised the alarm on Monday during the launch of #YourVoteMatters project by an election observer group, NESSACTION, in Abuja, disclosed that two people were recently convicted for illegal possession of PVCs in Sokoto and Kano states.

The project, supported by the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), seeks to assist INEC in increasing the number of PVCs collected ahead of the 2023 general elections as well as the voters mobilised on Election day.

The INEC National Commissioner, said: “We are aware some politicians are more or less buying the PVCs. If you collect the PVC and then you sell it out or allow someone else to have it, you are aiding illegal possession of the PVC which is an offence in our Electoral Act.

“Some of you are aware that only recently, INEC managed to convict two people, who were found guilty of illegal possession of PVCs in Kano and Sokoto. So, I urge people to connect their PVCs, keep it safe, and make sure that on Election Day, you go out there and cast your votes because, of course, without your PVC you cannot vote.”