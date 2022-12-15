Portugal Sack Fernando Santos Following World Cup Exit

Portugal have sacked manager, Fernando Santos after his side crashed out of the World Cup at the hands of Morocco in Saturday’s quarter-final.

Santos who was appointed in 2014, led the nation to their first ever major international successes, winning the European Championship in 2016 and the inaugural Nations League three years later. He also secured the most victories by a coach in charge of Portugal.

The 68-year-old had a contract running to the summer of 2024 after he renewed his deal two years ago but will not stay on the job any longer following his side’s last-eight exit in Qatar.

Portugal’s official Twitter account posted a lengthy video thanking Santos for his service.

During the tournament, Santos had a reported fall-out with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his decision to surprisingly drop him for the last-16 clash against Switzerland.

The move was, however, justified as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in his side’s 6-1 humiliation of the Switzerland.

The fall-out reportedly led to claims that Ronaldo threatened to storm out of the nation’s World Cup training camp, which were refuted by the superstar.

Santos has enjoyed a remarkable managerial career spanning 34 years and is notable for the fact that he has coached each of Portugal’s ‘Big Three’ clubs – Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.