PSG Will Hold New Contract Talks With Messi In New Year

Paris Saint-Germain will be holding talks with Lionel Messi early in the New Year about extending his contract.

Both sides are feeling positive the World Cup winner will sign a new deal with the French champions.

The 35-year-old’s current contract expires next summer.

Messi is currently in Argentina celebrating their World Cup win, with PSG giving him the time off he needs.

Recall, Lionel Messi had a beautiful world cup campaign in Qatar, leading his nation to the third World Cup victory.

Messi, finished the Golden Boot Race as runner up, secured the best player of the tournament, becoming the first player in history to win it twice.(2014,2022)