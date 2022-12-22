Psquare Join Peter Obi To Campaign In Port Harcourt

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, P-Square, and the Obi-Datti campaign staff all gathered in Port Harcourt, River State for a rally ahead of 2023 elections.

Obi revealed this in a series of posts on his verified Twitter page on Thursday saying, “I welcome @psquare to PH as part of my campaign and Rivers State rally team. We move! -PO”.

The duo, P-Square, who have openly shown their support for Obi-Datti presidential ambition in different fora, will perform live at the Port Harcourt Liberation stadium Elekaiah.

Psquare had in June declared their support for the LP presidential candidate.

Paul described Obi as the “most qualified” candidate while urging people to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

The singers are among a growing list of entertainers who have declared support for the politician ahead of the election to hold in February.

Frederick Leonard and Zubby Micheal, the Nollywood actors, earlier backed Obi up for the presidency.