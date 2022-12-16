Quit Witch-Hunting, Be Available For Town Halls, Not Self Organized Ones – PDP To Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has challenged his counterpart Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on steps to secure presidency.

The PDP flag bearer told Tinubu to leave him out of his ill-fated squabbling with the media and face his rejection and what he described as his self inflicted woes.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, in a statement dismissed accusations alleging that the PDP was planning with Arise News to embarrass Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The PDP insisted that the claims of APC are ludicrous but also childish. The party also argued that the APC was trying to divert attention from Tinubu’s inadequacies by witch-hunting other parties.

According to Ologbondiyan, “It is a pathetic acceptance of emptiness and defeat that instead of facing Nigerians through the media, the Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign resorted to unnecessary squabbling, lame excuses and conspiracy theories as part of its scheme to divert public attention from Asiwaju Tinubu’s ugly past and constant display of vacuity which landmarks his incapacity to hold office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu is discomfited and has refused to appear in media Town Hall series not only because he has nothing to offer but also because he is afraid to face Nigerians on allegations.”

The campaign organization, however urged Nigerians to recall that Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were invited to participate in the Arise News anchored Town Hall meeting, in the same manner Tinubu was invited.

“But Asiwaju Tinubu, who has consistently dodged the arena of public debates, turned out to be a constant ‘no show.’

“Moreover, the Tinubu/Shettima is fixated on the PDP because it is dazed by our Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s outstanding performance in media Town Hall series as well as his soaring popularity which has dwarfed Asiwaju in every ramification,” the campaign organization said.

While warning the former Lagos governor handlers, the campaign pointed that having realized their failure to merchandise their candidate they craftily resorted to name-calling, bullying the media and now attempting to drag PDP into their pot of mess.

“It is not the fault of the PDP that Asiwaju Tinubu has no contentment, that he is haunted by an ugly past and that he has become a butt of joke among Nigerians as well as the international community.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu still desires to be President, he should make himself available for a Town Hall meeting outside his usual self-organised sessions which often end as “balabu..blublu.. bulaba,” the campaign said.