R.Kelly Releases New Album ‘I Admit’ From Prison

American singer, R Kelly has released an album titled ‘I Admit’ which reveals the numerous accusations that have been levelled against him over the years.

According to TMZ, the 13-song album features tracks titles like “I Found Love,” “Good Old Days” and “Freaky Sensation.”

In 2018, he uploaded the entire 19-minute tune to SoundCloud, but this is the first time it has appeared on Apple or Spotify before he was convicted of sex crimes against teenage girls and producing child pornography.

When questioned by Variety, a spokesman for Sony Music, the company in charge of Kelly’s musical rights, claimed that the album had only been temporarily and secretly made public, indicating that it had been a bootleg.

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told Variety that her client “is having intellectual property stolen from him” and that neither the singer nor his entourage was responsible for this release.

On the album, R. Kelly talked about helping people that ended up turning against him, before admitting to a laundry list of things, including “I done f***ed with a couple of fans” and saying he even slept with his girlfriend’s friend.

He digs even deeper, “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent and you mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”

R. Kelly directly addresses the allegations as the tracks go on saying, “They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s*** sound silly.

”While it’s unclear exactly who he’s talking about, he also seems to blame the parents of one of his female flings for introducing them, saying, “And if you really, really wanna know. Her father dropped her off at my show. And told this boy to put her on the stage. I admit that she was overage.”