Reactions As Sabinus Acquires New Mansion

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, a skitmaker and content creator popularly known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, has purchased a new mansion.

Just months after buying a new car, Sabinus has splashes millions on a new mansion.

Sabinus took to his Instagram story to share a clip of the new house with a customized swimming pool. Beneath the swimming pool, SABINUS is written in black ink on a blue surface.

Following the good news, many took to the comment section to congratulate him on his newest blessings.

@King Balmain wrote, “Well deserved!! Congratulations to him!

@Jessica wrote, “Congrats to him. Be like say I go start to do comedy o

@Petite Onyi wrote, “He has been working hard congratulations

@Isreal Izzy wrote, “He deserves it and more, man’s work ethics is incredible

@Chiamaka Nita wrote, “Congratulations more wins please be careful with EDU to avoid using your house as COLLATERAL

@Gracey Onika wrote, “He try well well. Make e try dey go shows when dem pay am for or not collect the money at all

@Sledge wrote, “These ones deh hustle

@Kiki Ukeomah wrote, “Dude works hard. He deserves it

See post below: