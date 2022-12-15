Ronaldo Reportedly Training Separately At Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly back training at Real Madrid, four years after his departure to Juventus.

The 37-year-old, who is Los Blancos’ record scorer with 450 goals, became a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was pictured at Real’s Valdebebas training ground to work on his fitness and to keep himself in shape pending when he’s able to get a new club.

This came just four days after Portugal’s World Cup exit to Morocco in the quarter-final in Qatar.

Spanish media reports that Ronaldo asked for permission to train at Real as he mulls over his next career move.

Club president Florentino Perez duly obliged with the pair still boasting great relations.

READ ALSO: “One World Cup Doesn’t Make You The GOAT” – Piers Morgan Insists Ronaldo Is Football’s Greatest Of All Time

The report adds that Ronaldo trained on a separate pitch away from the first team, and he is said to be working alongside a personal trainer and son Cristiano Jr.

There is no suggestion that Madrid will snap up Ronaldo, with Karim Benzema back in training after a thigh injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr are interested in securing the services of the forward in 2023, but Ronaldo shut down rumours of him settling down in the Middle East.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea could rekindle their interest in Ronaldo after they turned down the chance to sign him in the summer.

The Blues are in the market to bolster their attack in the New Year following Armando Broja’s season-ending knee injury.