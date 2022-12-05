Sammie Okposo Set To Be Buried December 15

The family of veteran gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has released his obituary.

It was earlier reported that the singer died in his sleep on Friday, November 25th, at the age of 51.

According to the obituary, a tribute night would be held for him on Tuesday, December 13th, followed by a service of songs on Wednesday, December 14th.

The singer would be laid to rest at a private interment on Thursday, December 15th, which would be strictly by invitation.

