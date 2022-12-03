SERAP Demands Compensation For Aisha Buhari’s Critic, Adamu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has demanded adequate compensation for Aminu Adamu, the student detained for trolling the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Twitter.

On Friday, the case against the student was withdrawn, following the intervention of the individuals and groups, including Amnesty International, the National Association of Nigerian Students, and several others.

SERAP reacting to the incident on its Twitter page , said Aminu must be compensated by the First Lady and welcomed her decision to withdraw the case.

SERAP tweeted, “We welcome the withdrawal by the first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, of the bogus charges against critic, Aminu Mohammed. He should never have been detained or charged in the first place. Now, Aminu deserves a public apology, and an adequate compensation.”