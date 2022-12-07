Shade Ladipo Recounts Struggles In Canada Before Becoming Property Owner

Media personality, Shade Ladipo has recounted how she went from being a cleaner in Canada to being a property owner.

She described the struggles she encountered after moving to Canada in 2020 in a series of posts on her Instagram account.

Shade admitted that it took her three months to land a cleaning job, which she held for six months before switching to a position paying her $60,000 year.

Speaking out on why she left the six months job, she said that it almost made her run mad.

“I arrived Canada March 20, 2020. It took me 3 months to find a job. The job I found was working in a gym as a cleaner.

“I did that job for 6 months and then gym got shut down cos of Covid and I was on government funds for 3 months.

“I got a 60k job in a shit company that almost ran me mad. I left after 3 months and told God to give me double for my trouble. 2 months later I got a job paying me 3 times that amount and I bought my first property in Canada.

“Why am I sharing this? People only tell or show you the floss but they never share the hard times. I have had haaaaaard times.

“2020 was one of the hardest years of my entire life but somehow somehow I made it through.

“DO NOT RUSH THE PROCESS!!!!

“Trust the process!!!! Every good thing will come?.”

“For real. If you can make it in Lagos. You can make it in any focking where. Nigeria built me for this!!!”.