Singer Rema Splashes Millions To Purchase G-wagon

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema is ending the year in grand style as he has splashed millions on acquiring a G-wagon.

The Mavins star has been performing in different concerts across the world, and recently celebrated the massive one billion streams which his album Rave and Roses received in 2022.

This year, he also featured one of American biggest singers, Selena Gomez for his smash hit “Calm Down”.

He has gone ahead to reward himself for all the hard work with the luxury car.

Luxury car brand, Lekki Luxury cars, had shared the news on its Instagram page.

Congratulating him on his new feat, the automobile company wrote, “Congratulations for your new Gwagon @heisrema”.