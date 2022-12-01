Some Nigerian Straight Men Are Cheaper Than A Pack Of Biscuits – Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has slammed straight men in the country after one tried to get a laptop by pretending to be gay.

Bisi, in a post, disclosed that some of the straight men in Nigeria are cheaper than “biscuit”.

ALSO READ: “No Amount Of Fasting, Prayer Can Cure HIV” – Bisi Alimi

He wrote:“Some Nigerian straight men are cheaper than a pack of biscuits. You spent months playing lover boy with a gay guy just cos you wanted to get a lap top off him”

“And if a girl does the same, y”all will be making lmillion and one post on social media cursing women. This guy man was even sending nudes, sending n***& just cos he wants computer for sex.”