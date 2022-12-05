Submit Salary Schedule Or Face Disciplinary Actions – Adeleke Warns State Workers

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered head of government agencies in the state to forward their payment schedule or face punitive measures.

Owing to change of government and freezing of state accounts ordered by the new administration, workers in the state are yet to receive their November salary

Adeleke, however, directed lastweekend that payment schedule be submitted within 24 hours to allow payment of salaries of workers.

In the recent statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, he warned that any head of agency who failed to do as instructed will face disciplinary procedures.

Meanwhile, he noted that payment of salaries has commenced with workers in the Ministry of Justice.

It reads, “Any Ministry, Department or Agency that fails to submit its salary schedule latest today (Monday) will be sanctioned.

“Any agency head who obstructs the process of scheduling will face disciplinary procedures.

“This warning is sequel to report that some agencies are still holding unto their agency’s schedules despite the directive of His Excellency.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke had last week directed immediate conclusion of documentation for payment of salaries.

“This was a consequence of a report that about 45 agencies are yet to submit their payment schedule.

“Presently, the payment of salaries is ongoing starting with the Ministry of Justice,” he noted.