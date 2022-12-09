Teebillz Praises D’banj Despite Singer’s Fraud Allegation

Popular music producer, Teebillz, has showered praises on veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj, for being one of the backbones of Afrobeat music in Nigeria.

This is coming days after the singer was invited by the ICPC over the alleged misappropriation of government funds.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Friday afternoon to reveal that D’Banj deserved his recognition while he is still alive to witness it.

He further stated that the Koko master inspired him and others to move back to Nigeria to do what they know how to do best.

ALSO READ: D’banj Breaks Silence, Urges ICPC To Carry Out Proper Investigation

“Bonafide hustler! He’s the reason we all believed in Afrobeats and he solidified it internationally for THE WORLD to pay attention!!! the reason everyone is benefiting from it today.

“You deserve royalties from afrobeats 4ever!!!!! We all moved back home bcos of you and you gave hope to kids from the ghetto! You defined hard work is greater than talent with your Mamba Mentality…….

“I celebrate you, just giving you your flowers while you’re alive to feel the respect and love that we have for you KING BANGER @iambangalee You’re beyond GOAT of Afrobeats! You’re one of the gods!!! 💛👑🙏🏾👌🏾🙌🏾 @iambangalee #DKoko #AfricanMichealJackson #MrNoLongThing,” he wrote.