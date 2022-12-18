The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said the Southeast has no reason not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku stated this at the Ndubusi Kanu Square, in Owerri, at the PDP presidential campaign rally, adding that he would sit down and listen to the Igbos who are at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of the country.

He also promised to inject the whole of $10 billion into businesses in Igbo land to boost their economic activities as people known for businesses.

According to Atiku, “If I am the President Imo is at the presidency. We know we have security challenges in Imo and all over the country. But once I am elected the president, I will sit down with you to work out the problem. I have been associated with the Igbos for decades.

“I know Igbos are businessmen. If elected I will bring back business in Igboland. Once I am elected I will inject $10 billion into small businesses in Igboland, with that nobody will say he does not have anything to do in the Southeast.”

“Just like the entire Southeast is yearning for restructuring of Nigeria. Once I am elected I will sit down with you and work with the National Assembly on the restructuring of Nigeria. I assure you that I swear to God that I will deal with it.

“So, the people of Imo state and the Southeast have no reason not to vote for the PDP. Honestly, as I see you and I like the way you came out to welcome me. I like this that I don’t feel like leaving you,” he concluded.