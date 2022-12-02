Thomas Muller Hints On International Retirement After Early World Cup Exit

German midfielder Thomas Muller, has said that he does not know whether he has played his last match for Germany after his country was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage.

Germany needed Japan to lose to Spain to have any hope of qualifying on Thursday evening, but a shock 2-1 victory for the Samurai Blue rendered Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica meaningless.

After the game, Muller gave a speech which had many fans fearing it could be a final goodbye.

“It’s an absolute disaster,” Muller told reporters. “I don’t know how to move forward.

“If that was my last game, then I would like to say a few words to the German football fans. It was an enormous pleasure. Thank you very much. I always tried to show heart on the pitch. Sometimes they were tears of joy, sometimes pain. I did it with love.

“I need to think about everything now.”