Tinubu Allegedly Rushed Off Stage At Campaign Rally In Minna

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have rushed off the stage at the party’s presidential rally in Minna on Wednesday owing to poor health.

Naija News earlier reported that the APC candidate could not arrive in the morning at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, the state capital.

Also, a source told the Whistler, that the former governor was advised to rest that Tuesday evening after he made an appearance at the North West zone rally held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna thus delaying his arrival in Minna until Wednesday.

Tinubu was said to have arrived at the venue of the rally in the afternoon in Minna. However, when he was ushered to the stage to speak in a monitored live telecast, the APC flag bearer could only shout the party’s name several times in a slow and incoherent manner.

“APC, APC, Niger! Nigeria, Nigeria! Sai Bago, Sai Bago, APC, APC!” Tinubu said on stage.

“Sai Lolo, Sai lolo,” he continued, after which he busted into laughter. He kept shouting, “Sai Bago, sai jagaban”, a nickname he is known for as his voice kept diminishing.

He continued shouting, “God bless you, God bless Niger State, may God bless you,” and was led away from the podium without presenting his manifesto nor his plans for the nation ahead of 2023 presidential election.

The rally was thereafter cut short in a live beam.

However, spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council, Dele Alake denied that its party’s flag bearer was rushed out of the rally ground base on poor health issues.

“Absolute bunkum, balderdash, hogwash, infantile imagination of warped minds,” Alake wrote.

“Go see the video clip, i was right behind him on the stage. The Campaign started a little behind schedule and there were other activities marked for today like his commissioning of the APC Minna secretariat, visit to the emir etc vis a vis the time.

“So, he was advised to just give a brief greeting and acknowledgement to the teeming crowd and he danced to the crowd enthusiastically before moving on to the commissioning venue and on to other activities.

“The man is as fit as a fiddle and the success of the Minna rally is top class.

“Again, Asiwaju will continue to confound his enemies as he coasts home to victory in the coming elections. All the evil wished him will continue to befall his traducers!” Aleke said.

The former Lagos Governor is reportedly believed to be battling with some undisclosed illnesses. Despite the numerous reports about his health, the APC candidate who recently spent months abroad for treatment of undisclosed illnesses has kept mum on the development.