Toyin Adegbola In Joyous Mood As She Welcomes Fourth Grandchild

Nigerian actress Oluwatoyin Oluwaremilekun Babatope-Adegbola popularly known as Toyin Asewo to re mecca is in a joyous mood following the birth of her fourth grandchild.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her family.

In the clip, she was seen playing with her newborn grandchild. She expressed gratitude to God for the grace given to her.

She captioned the video: “Joy of a grandma. Anu ni mori gba oooo”.

She has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues under her Instagram post.

Popular comedian, Princess Damilola wrote: Ayò yín òní di ìkorò lórúko Jésù

Lola Magret wrote: Congratulations once again ma