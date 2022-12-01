Truck Driver Loses Life In Lagos Crash

A vehicle accident claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified truck driver at Agric bus stop, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in a statement on Wednesday, said a 40ft container fell off the back of the truck during the crash, adding that the container had been removed from the road.

Oke-Osanyintolu revealed that the suspected cause of the accident was brake failure.

He also added that the corpse of the driver was recovered from the scene and the truck handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.

The statement read, “Upon the arrival of the agency’s LRTs to the scene of the incident, an articulated truck conveying a 40ft container was discovered involved in a lone accident at the location.

“The accident was attributed to a brake failure, loss of control that led to the crash of the truck and its 40ft container on the main road, hitting the BRT demarcation and pedestrian bridge pillar, which effectively shut down the entire expressway.

“The trapped truck driver in the cabin who lost his life in the incident has been extricated with light duty rescue equipment in the ongoing operation and duly handed over to officials from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.”