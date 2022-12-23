Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Monarch, Deputy Speaker’s Houses In Anambra

Buildings reportedly owned by Anambra State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pascal Agbodike and one of the traditional rulers in the state have been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

According to report made available to Information Nigeria, the gunmen also burnt down two buildings belonging to the President-General of Osumoghu, Nze Denis Muomaife.

Meanwhile, concern Stakeholders from Anambra South senatorial zone and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have now met to discuss the security situation in the area ahead of the 2023 election.

Recounting how his buildings were burnt down, President-General of Osumoghu community in Nnewi South, Denis Muomaife, said;

“Not only that, the house of the traditional ruler of the community and that of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly representing Ihiala II Constituency were equally set ablaze.”

Muomaife said the community had set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee in making sure that such issues were tackled in no time.