Unlike Atiku, Everything About Tinubu Is “Mysteriously Controversial” – Melaye To Oshiomole

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye has slammed Adams Oshiomole of the All Progressives Congress who said Atiku Abubakar is a serial divorcee.

Dino Melaye, while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, debunked the claim by Oshiomole that Atiku is a serial divorcee.

He declared that Atiku is still married to Titi Abubakar and the marriage has lasted over fifty years.

Dino further noted that Tinubu has controversy surrounding everything around him, adding that Tinubu is “mysteriously controversial.”

“It is impossible for you to campaign for APC without looking stupid. Who is he trying to defend? Bola Ahmed Tinubu? And he’s saying Atiku is a serial divorcee? Atiku is married to Titi Atiku, his first wife. That marriage is over 50 years, and they are still together, happy and together. But you are now trying to defend a man, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has Shade’s mother, Seyi’s mother, Jide’s mother, you have Abibat and Zainab who are the children of Remi Tinubu. Five children from four women, and out of these five children, only two are known, only Shade and Seyi are known. Out of these four women, the only one that we know is Remi Tinubu. Others are mysteriously hidden somewhere, we have no record of them.”

“Atiku Abubakar is an individual, you will read his biography, autobiography, history, if you read it 40, 30, 20 years ago, it’s still talking about the same person. You can identify his classmates, you can read about the schools he attended, you can read about where he’s from, he’s from Jada. There’s no controversy about Atiku Abubakar but everything about Bola Ahmed Tinubu is mysteriously controversial,” he added.