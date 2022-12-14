VACANCY FOR “NEWS REPORTER” AT INFORMATION NIGERIA

Information Nigeria is Nigeria’s number one online newspaper that publishes content of interest to Nigerians such as politics, entertainment, business, sports, lifestyle, etc.
Information Nigeria also has a wide reach across social media with over 3 Million Facebook fans.
Information Nigeria is seeking to hire a young, highly skilled and well-motivated team player who is keen on having a challenging and rewarding career to fill the position of a News Reporter.
Job Description
- Generate and write news reports on a daily basis for the Information Nigeria website.
- Content would revolve majorly around Politics and other general news items.
Preferred Skills
- Good writing and editing skills.
- Ability to work independently or in a team.
- Ability to meet ambitious targets.
Qualification and Experiences
- A Degree in Mass Communication or in other related fields is required.
- Possess previous writing experience.
Method of Application:
Interested and qualified applicants should send in their CV’s to: “[email protected]“
The subject of the mail should be “Application for the Position of News Writer”, while the body of your mail should explain why you are the best candidate for the position.
- Also include two(2) samples of your work.