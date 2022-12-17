Vice President, Osinbajo Hails Buhari As He Turns 80

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has written a birthday tribute to President Buhari as he turns 80 today, December 17th, describing his life as one of “unblemished, honest and selfless service to the nation”.

Osinbajo’s birthday message was contained in a signed statement titled ‘Buhari has shown it’s possible to serve honestly, forthrightly & selflessly says Osinbajo.’

In the statement, the VP and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen.”