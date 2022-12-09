Who is The Dark Horse of Nigeria’s General Elections?

Nigeria’s general election is fast approaching and the citizens are gearing to go to the polls soon.

The election has been generating a lot of controversies and talking points. Political parties are strategizing, so are their candidates and their campaign team.

Every four years many candidates across different political divides throw their Hat into the ring for a chance to be elected president of Africa’s biggest economy.

It is no different for the forthcoming elections. Many Aspirants have made their intentions of becoming the leader of the country when current President, General Muhammad’s Buhari leaves office at the expiration of his tenure.

But of the many candidates who signaled their intention, three are considered the front runners for the top job in Nigeria.

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are the front runners for Nigeria’s plum job.

In the last elections only two candidates enjoyed such popularity in the build up to the polls. Current President, Muhammad’s Buhariof the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Beyond talking about these two candidates on the streets, the media space and social media, there was an interesting development.

Nigerians had the chance to back the individual they think would emerge victorious and get a financial compensation when their prediction comes to fruition.

Now there are even more candidates and a lot of interest from Nigerians. Bookmakers are now gearing up to provide an avenue for Nigerians to put their money where their mouth is.

So how well do you know the candidates? Let’s give you a refresher course.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is widely regarded as one of the most astute politicians Nigerians have seen.

He was elected as a Senator in 1992 before eventually becoming a two term governor of Lagos.

He has a track record of pro-democracy struggle with NADECO during the admission of late Nigeria’s Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Before now he has backed so many other politicians to various elective offices in the country.

However, there are questions about his education, origin and health.

Peter Obi (Labour Party)

Peter Obi is the new kid on the block and he currently enjoys a lot of support from Nigerians across demography.

He was governor of Anambra state for eight years and he is widely seen as a departure from the norm of Nigeria’s political space.

Therefore, many Nigerians see him as a candidate who would turn around the fortunes of the country if elected.

He is widely considered the Dark Horse of the 2023 elections and his popularity is soaring by the day across the length and breadth of the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is running for the office of the president for a record sixth time.

He first contested in the early 90s without success. And since leaving the office of the Vice President in 2007, he has been contesting with no luck.

One thing he has going for him is the structure of his party and deep pockets to fund a robust political campaign.

However, he is seen as part of the establishment and that could scuttle his chances.