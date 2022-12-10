Why My Wife Left Me After 14 Years Marriage – Julius Agwu

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu has confirmed reports of his crashed marriage to Ibiere Maclayton.

The couple were married for over 14 years before splitting. A lot of people still believe the split was due to Julius’ health challenges.

In an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Julius confirmed that his marriage crashed, explaining that his wife was tired of the marriage.

“My wife said she isn’t marrying me again. She said she is tired of the marriage”.

Julius used the opportunity to thank God for being alive. He said, “That’s why I thank God I am alive. That’s why I said Satan works in mysterious ways but God works in miraculous ways”.

Speaking further on his health challenges, Julius admitted that the rumours about his health failure are true.

He revealed that in 2016, he was admitted at a London teaching hospital, where he was in Coma for three months.

“There are no rumours about my health. It is true. I had a tumour surgery in 2015, a brain surgery. When I travelled to London to do a show, just two days before the show, I was rushed to the hospital.

“I was in Coma for 3 months. I thank God I am alive”.