Wike’s Lead Singer, Sensational Bamidele Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

Sensational Bamidele, the lead singer of the live band for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been involved in a ghastly car accident in Rivers state.

Confirming the incident, Bamidele took to his Instagram account today to thank God for saving his life and that of his members.

He further revealed that the car had somersaulted more than eight times, leaving several others dead, but himself and some others survived.

Sharing photos, Bandele wrote: “He moves mountains And he cause walls to fall. By his power he performed miracles.

“And am standing here only because He made away ….Guys and families … SENSATIONAL BAMIDELE IS ALIVE TO GIVE GOD MORE ND MORE PRAISE FOR HIS MERCIES ENDURETH FOR EVER 🙌🏽

My bois that where with me are also Alife to join in the praise … glory to God who stood tall and said it’s not yet time … Amen .

“This is my vehicle that somersaulted over 8times into the bush from the road . May the souls of the departed Rest in peace. That had a head on coalition with us

“The devil came so very late … Please debunk the rumours because I am alive.

IF GOD BE FOR ME.”