World Cup: France Defeat Morocco 2-0 To Reach Second Successive Final

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals of the World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night to end the African side’s dream of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions’ resilient run took them to the stage after they defeated a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the quarter-final, making them the first African and Arabian team to ever reach a World Cup semi-final.

Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal early in the fifth minute of the game, while substitute Randal Kolo Muani sealed the win for the European side in the 79th minute.

Morocco will face Croatia in the

third place play-off on Saturday, December 17, 2022.