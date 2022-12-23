Yuletide Season: IGP Felicitates With Nigerians, Assures Of Secured Places During Christmas, New Year

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has assured Nigerians in the country, particularly those who will be travelling or meeting friends and family in public places for the yuletide season of their safety and security during and after the yuletide season.

The IGP emphasised on the safety of those who will be traveling through the roads, waterways, airports, and rail tracks that proactive measures have been emplaced to ensure they arrive their destinations devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

According to the IGP in a press release signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday “ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Command’s and Commissioners of Police in charge of States as well as heads of tactical, intelligence and operational units to ensure heavy deployments of officers in uniforms on highways, rail lines, waterways, airports and at the various recreational centres within their jurisdictions.

“Officers whose jurisdiction include big cities with heavy traffic gridlocks have been tasked to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic and prevent traffic robberies.

“The IGP has similarly directed that officers should engage in visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are in uniform and their vehicles marked with the names of their Divisions, Commands or Squadrons for proper identification by members of the public.

“All officers are to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures for their specific types of assignment while respect for fundamental rights of all persons is sacrosanct.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore facilitates with the Nigerian Christian community as they celebrate Christmas while urging them to emulate the character of Christ. He equally wishes all Nigerians a prosperous new year 2023 in advance.”