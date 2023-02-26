2023 Election: Atiku Wins In Adeleke, Akande, Aregbesola’s LGAs

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is currently leading in 23 local government areas of Osun State where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku won in 18 local government areas in 23 LGAs already announced while the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, won in 5 local government areas.

Some of the local government areas where Atiku won include; Ede South, one of the two local government areas, under Ede town, where the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, hails from.

The party also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, local government, where ex-Osun governor Bisi Akande hails from, Odo Otin, ex-governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s LGA, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East, the local government of the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

Tinubu won in Ife East, where the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore voted, as well as Ife Central and Boripe local government of ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The APC candidate also won in Osogbo and Olorunda, the two local government areas within the Osogbo metropolis, where the Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, voted.

The collation of results, being done by Prof. Tolulope Ogunsola was put on hold for people to refresh before the last 7 local government areas would be announced.