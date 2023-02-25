2023 Election: Banky W Calls Out INEC Over ‘Deliberate Voters Disenfranchisement’ At Eti-Osa, Lagos

Nigerian musician-turned-politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for alleged voters disenfranchisement at some polling units in Lagos State.

Banky W, 38, took to his official Twitter to express his concerns over the alleged absence of INEC officials In over 100 polling units in Eti-Osa.

On his Twitter page on Saturday, 25th February 2023, Banky W wrote, “There could be deliberate voter disenfranchisement and attempts at suppression going on in Eti-Osa. It’s currently 138pm, and INEC officials allegedly have not shown up to over 100 polling units. Polling units like 081, 082 & 083 in Oniru have not seen the presence of INEC at all.”

See post below: